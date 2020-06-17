Attorney’s For Charlotte Protesters Say CMPD Tried To Keep Them From Their Clients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several lawyers for Charlotte protesters held a news conference Wednesday afternoon saying the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tried to keep them from seeing their clients after they were arrested.

The lawyers are working pro bono for protesters who have been arrested in Charlotte since the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has prompted protests throughout the country. A police officer is facing a murder charge in the case.

More than 100 people have been arrested in protests in the Charlotte area in the last month. Nearly a dozen lawyers are working with protesters to help get their cases dismissed.

