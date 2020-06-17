Gastonia To Give Face Masks To Public During Second “Masks for Gastonia” Event

The Latest (6/17/20):

The City of Gastonia will host a second one-day, drive-through face masks giveaway for the public to wear during the coronavirus pandemic after the first event on June 7th was such a success.

At the first event there were approximately 1,500 face masks given away within two hours.

The second event will be held on Thursday, June 18, at the Gastonia Farmers Market at 410 Long Ave. in Gastonia. The giveaway is from 5:30-7 p.m.

Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid made the following statement about the second giveaway:

“Our first event was a big success and those who need a mask will come to this second event as well.” “We want to help keep our communities healthy.”

Original Story:

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia will host a one-day, drive-through giveaway of face masks for the public to wear during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 7, at Gastonia Farmers Market at 410 Long Ave. in Gastonia. The giveaway is from 2-4 p.m.

Masks for Gastonia is a rain or shine event and to receive a mask the person must be present. One mask will be given to each person in the car while supplies last.

Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid made the following statement about the giveaway:

“We want to help our community stay healthy during this time and “Masks for Gastonia” is a special event that shows how the City is giving back to our community during the pandemic.”

Studies show that wearing face coverings can reduce the transmission of the coronavirus, especially from people who have the virus but do not know it.

The masks that are being given away were manufactured by Parkdale Mills in Gastonia. The masks have been described as:

