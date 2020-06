CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week in Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse we have Larry! Larry is 3-years-old, has a lot of energy, and loves toys! Curious about how to keep your pet safe from mosquitoes? Julia from CMPD Animal Care and Control gives advice on how to keep your pet safe.

For more information on adopting Larry or any of the other adoptable animals at CMPD Animal Care and Control, please visit https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/adoption/Pages/Petsearch.aspx.