Lake Norman High School Begins Voluntary Workouts For Fall Sports

While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are still waiting to get back on the field, several high school teams in our area returned to action this week, including the Lake Norman Wildcats.

Lake Norman Head Football Coach, Jonathan Oliphant, is thrilled to be back around his team. “We’re excited, just to see the guys. You know, three months without seeing our kids was a struggle. Just being around them and being able to cut up with them, as much as we could while social distancing, obviously, was just great.”

Voluntary workouts are underway for fall sports teams at Iredell-Statesville High Schools.

Oliphant and his staff are going above and beyond the strict guidelines that have been laid out by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), which include COVID-19 screening questions and daily temperature and symptom checks.

“Absolutely,” said Oliphant. “You know, the biggest thing that we’re worried about here is our kids’ safety and our coaches’ safety. That is why our circles are spaced out 30 feet apart, rather than what the state required 12 feet.”

All painted up for Monday. Guidelines said 12 ft apart we opted for 30 ft apart. The safety of our Players and Coaches is our #1 priority. #ready #TheLake pic.twitter.com/YobeVxT1n9 — Lake Norman Football (@TheLake_FB) June 12, 2020

Face masks are encouraged by the NCHSAA, but not required. The Lake Norman coaches are wearing them during the outside workouts.

Oliphant says they’re not taking any chances. “At the end of the day, it’s a game. We’re not trying to anyone sick or any coach sick over a game. It’s just not worth it in my eyes.”

The Wildcats are excited and hopeful that they will have a football season this fall. More than 100 players showed up on the first day. They worked outside in small groups over a three hour period.