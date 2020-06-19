Wilson’s World: Poet Angelo Geter Returns To Share Some Thoughts And Words

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Today is Juneteenth, Wilson is joined by poet Angelo Geter to share some thoughts and words on this morning’s Wilson’s World.

Juneteenth Rock Hill virtual commemoration TONIGHT on Facebook Live @JuneteenthRockHill at 7pm. To learn more about the Juneteenth Rock Hill commemoration, visit www.juneteenthrockhill.com.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.