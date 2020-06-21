Governor Cooper Deciding Whether To Move NC Into Phase 3 Reopening

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper is considering whether to move the state into Phase 3 of reopening. That announcement could come early this week.

The move would come as Coronavirus cases continue to spike across North Carolina. As of Sunday, there are 52,801 known Coronavirus cases in the state. 845 people are in the hospital, and 1220 people have died. Mecklenburg County still has the most cases in the state with 8,334.

If Cooper moves the state into Phase 3, that could allow gyms and bars to reopen.

The Governor could also decide to make wearing face coverings mandatory.