Charlotte City Council Renews Debate About Mask Requirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte City Council is renewing the debate over a mask mandate.

Some members want to act now to put a mask requirement in place, instead of waiting for guidance from the governor.

The new urgency comes amid questions about if North Carolina will be able to reach phase three on Friday, which would reopen bars and gyms.

“Wearing face coverings will save lives, it would have already saved lives, had it been a mandate,” City Council Member Braxton Winston said during a meeting on Monday night.

Mayor Vi Lyles said she wants to wait on guidance from the governor on masks and on how a mandate would be enforced.