American Airlines Sued For Racial Discrimination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – American Airlines is being sued by five passengers who claim racial discrimination. The suit stems from a May 31st incident. A Black passenger says he asked a flight attendant if he could change seats if any were open. He says the flight attendant told him to wait until boarding finished. So he waited, and when he saw other non-Black people changing seats, he asked again. That’s when things escalated and the flight attendant called security to have the man and three other black passengers removed, along with a white woman for objecting the man’s removal. The airline says the man asked to be moved to first class, and that he was not eligible for an upgrade.

