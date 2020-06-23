Edge On The Clock: Google Now Fact-Checking Image Search Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Google is working to fight fake content. The tech platform announced Monday that it will now highlight information from fact-checkers in image search results. Users who conduct searches on Google images will now see labels beneath the pictures that have been flagged by third-party fact-checking organizations.

Plus, a new startup called Space Perspective wants to send you to space (technically, the edge of space) inside of a balloon.

And, a smart ring to track coronavirus. That’s the option the NBA is offering players as they head back to the hardwood next month.