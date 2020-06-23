Police: Winston-Salem Man Wanted In Gastonia Homicide Investigation

1/2

The Latest (6/23/20):

The Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Winston-Salem man charged with robbery and murder in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man.

According to police, 26-year-old Chrishawn “Chuck” Deandre Jowers is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Anyone with information about Jowers’ whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia Police Detectives at 704-869-7871 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays cash for tips that lead to an arrest.

Original Story (6/22/20):

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police Officers are conducting a homicide investigation after a Saturday night shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to Fairview Drive around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a shooting where suspects fired numerous shots. Upon arrival, the victim was located and identified as 28-year-old Devonte Leon Hall of Winston Salem. The victim died on the scene from his injuries from the incident.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police Detectives at 704-869-7871.