A Fourth Person Has Died After Nearly 200 Shots Were Fired Into A Crowd At A Block Party In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Dozens of gunshots into a crowd of 400 people, during a block party on Beatties Ford Road early Monday morning. Police collected 181 shell casings from the scene.

“That’s a lot of bullets. Different types of guns. We can put into two categories, handguns and assault rifles that we have from out there,” says CMPD Deputy Chief Gerald Smith.

Deputy Chief Smith says the guns have been involved in other crimes across the city. Police say some names have come up in the investigation, but would not talk about them.

Four people have died. 29-year-old Kelly Miller, 28-year-old Christoper Gleaton and 39-year-old Jamaa Cassell. The latest victim: 31-year-old Dairyon Stevenson. His father says he rushed to the hospital after learning his son had been shot.

“And once I got there, he had major injuries and he was placed on life support,” says Kenneth Stevenson.

Stevenson says his son loved fishing and being a father to three children.

“He was first a wonderful, excellent dad. He had an infectious smile. He was well-liked by everyone, he was pretty much everyone’s favorite.”

Five other people were shot and five people were hit by cars during the chaos.

Police say about 20 witnesses have called into Crime Stoppers. They are also urging others to come forward.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.