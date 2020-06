CHARLOTTE, N.C — Today in Auger & Auger’s Doghouse we have Snacks! Snacks is an adorable 10-year-old senior who is very loving and gentle. She does have a little bit of arthritis but is otherwise healthy. If you are interested in adopting Snacks or any of the other animals available at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control go to, https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/Pages/default.aspx.