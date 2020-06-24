Mecklenburg County Public Health To Host Free COVID-19 Testing Event

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department will hold a COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-in testing event this weekend providing individuals with free testing regardless of insurance status.

The event, which is in partnership with Mako Medical, will be held on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive.

COVID-19 testing will be offered to individuals who have symptoms of infection, have had close contact with someone who is infected, have high risk factors related to health conditions or working environment, or have recently attended mass gatherings or protests, health officials say.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department is asking all attendees to wear a cloth face covering and bring a valid form of identification and insurance card if insured. Testing will be provided regardless of insurance status and is completely free.

Anyone seeking testing is encouraged to speak to their doctor or to call Mecklenburg County Public Health’s COVID-19 help line at 980-314-9400. The best resource for accurate, updated information for our community about COVID-19 is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov.