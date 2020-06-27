It’s The First Full Weekend Of North Carolina’s Mask Mandate

CHARLOTTE — It’s the first weekend of North Carolina’s mask mandate. Everyone in the state must wear a mask in public with a few exceptions.

Face coverings are required indoors and outdoors when six feet of physical distancing is not possible. Employees and customers inside businesses must wear masks.

There are 60,537 known Coronavirus cases in North Carolina. 888 people are hospitalized statewide, and 1312 people have died.

Mecklenburg County still has the most Coronavirus cases in the state with 9,653.