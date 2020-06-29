York County Officials Recommend Residents To Wear Face Coverings While In Public

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (News Release) — Due to the increase in York County COVID-19 cases, York County Government and the York County Sheriff’s Office recommend residents wear a mask or some type of face covering when out in a public setting, around people outside of your household and especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Both entities, urge the public to follow the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and (SCDHEC) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes the recommendations to wear a mask in public settings and to practice appropriate social distancing.

“We all have to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said York County Chairman Michael Johnson. “When I am out in public, I wear a mask. I wear a mask because it protects others and it is the right thing to do. We have seen a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases and the medical community has asked that we wear masks and continue social distancing. We need to be good neighbors and follow this advice. If you feel sick, stay home and get tested. Otherwise, please wear a mask in public and help stop the spread of this virus.”

Since there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, preventive measures are critical in slowing the spread of Coronavirus. The CDC reports that wearing a face covering reduces the transmission of the virus by acting as a barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people.

“Now, more than ever, I urge citizens to follow the recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of this infectious disease,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “As the numbers continue to increase, so does our vigilance to take preventive measures and our resolve to get rid of this virus.”

York County Government and the York County Sherriff’s Office continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19. Daily, York County Emergency Management staff are in contact with State Government Officials, State Emergency Management personnel and/or SCDHEC officials regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the state and in York County. To learn more about what you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect yourself and others, visit the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/ or SCDHEC website https://www.scdhec.gov/.