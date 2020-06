CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Therapeutic Services First and MCI Diagnostics Laboratory, in partnership with Boom Car Wash, presents FREE walk-up or drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Charlotte area residents.

The FREE testing will be provided at 2116 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte on Tuesday, June 30th from 9am-5pm. Food and counseling information will also be provided.

Register for a COVID-19 test here: https://mcicovid.com