Missing: Justin Michael Harris

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pineville Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 32-year-old man.

Justin Michael Harris was last seen on June 25th leaving his home in Fort Mill, South Carolina. He is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing an Atrium Health uniform.

Investigators say he works in Charlotte and could be in the Pineville area. Harris drives a brown Hyundai Santa Fe with license plate number FZW 845.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Pineville Police Department at 704-889-2231.