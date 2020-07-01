Wilson’s World: Zach is Back with His 4th of July Edition of Zach the Historian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Zach the Historian, from the Historical Center of York County is back with Wilson this morning to help us understand why we celebrate Independence Day on the 4th of July. We find out that America’s independence was actually declared on July 2nd, 1776 and the Declaration of Independence wasn’t actually signed until August 2nd! Zach explains the reason we celebrate our independence on July 4th and why John Adams didn’t understand why we celebrate on July 4th.

