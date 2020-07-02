9PM: In The Dark “Where Have You Ben?”

1/3

Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max desperately seek Nia’s missing shipment as the Guiding Hope crew is responsible for successfully delivering it; Dean has his own plans for the missing product; Gene visits Darnell and makes a shocking discovery, on a new In The Dark, Thursday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About IN THE DARK:

A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.