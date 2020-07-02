CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will not resume athletic activity on campuses July 6th as previously planned.

Officials say they have consulted with local public health officials, discussed readiness with athletic directors, and reviewed current conditions in the County and the state of North Carolina.

CMS says their analysis has revealed that there is much uncertainty and many unanswered questions at the present time. In view of those considerations, officials believe it is in the best interest of CMS student athletes and staff to postpone resumption of on campus athletic activity until they have greater confidence that doing so will be in an environment that protects health.

CMS has also reached out to other districts in the area and elsewhere in the state, and most seem likely to choose to delay the start of activities for the same reasons, according to a news release.