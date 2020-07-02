Healthy Headlines: Novant Health’s “White Coats For Black Lives” Rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health recognizes that every person is different and is shaped by unique life experiences, enabling the healthcare system to better understand its team members and the communities it serves. With that in mind, team members from Novant Health recently came together for a “White Coats for Black Lives” rally at each of the healthcare system’s 15 hospitals. Here is a look at the team members’ expressions of solidarity and support.

