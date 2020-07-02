Officials: Bear Sighted In Tree In Mooresville, Rescue Crews On-Scene

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Rescue crews responded to a bear sighting in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The bear was spotted in a tree before noon. Mooresville Fire and Rescue posted the picture of the bear with the statement ‘Believe it or not a Bear in a tree in town’ on their Facebook page.

The Mooresville Police Department said the town is aware of the bear and that police and fire rescue are on the scene along with wildlife professionals.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the scene while the situation is being handled. The location has not been announced due to the safety of the bear as well as any nearby onlookers.

The Town of Mooresville is aware there is a bear in the area, and police and fire are already on scene, as well as… Posted by Mooresville Police Department on Thursday, July 2, 2020

No further information has been released at this time.