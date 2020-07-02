Distribution Of Two Million Free Masks For Mecklenburg County Residents Begins Prior To July 4th Holiday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — With North Carolina remaining in Phase 2 of the Safer at Home Order and a mandatory face covering requirement being in effect, community partners are trying to ensure Mecklenburg County residents have access to them by beginning the distribution of two million masks before the July 4th holiday.

This public-private partnership follows Governor Cooper’s recent Executive Order (No. 147), which requires people to wear face coverings in public places, whether inside or outside, where physical distancing of six feet isn’t possible.

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise and the virus can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected. Wearing a mask may slow the spread of the virus by preventing people from transmitting it to others.

To make it easy for everyone to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask as they celebrate Independence Day, a public-private masking initiative aims to ensure all Mecklenburg County residents have access to free masks.

As announced last week, two million masks will be available and distributed, consisting of one million that were donated to the County from the federal government, with another million gathered by Atrium Health and multiple business leaders with the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council (CELC).

In addition to the two million masks being distributed now, the Board of County Commissioners has appropriated $1 million from the County’s federal CARES funds to purchase additional face coverings.

Dates and Locations for Distributions

Atrium Health locations

Friday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atrium Health (801 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC)

Atrium Health (801 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC)

Atrium Health NorthPark Clinic (251 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC)

Atrium Health (801 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC)

YMCA locations

Brace Family YMCA (3127 Weddington Road, Matthews, NC)

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Monday-Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon, 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to noon, 5 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m., 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday-Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on the distribution.

Original Story (6/29/20):

At a Friday afternoon news conference, County Manager Dena R. Diorio announced that more than two million free masks will be distributed across the County through the vast networks of Charmeck Responds and the Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD).

One million were donated to the County earlier this week from the federal government, with another million gathered by Atrium Health and multiple businesses members of the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council (CELC).

Diorio says getting coverings to those who need them is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Awareness that face coverings are effective is one thing, availability is the other,” says Diorio. “Our goal is to provide these to everyone we can, starting with the populations we already know are vulnerable—the elderly, the Hispanic population, and African Americans.”

As previously announced on Wednesday, Atrium and the CELC want to be part of the solution.

“Earlier this week, I was honored to announce that Atrium Health, together with the several other leaders from the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council have committed to donating 1 million masks to those most in need across the Charlotte area,” said Atrium Health President and CEO Eugene A. Woods. “With the recent news of this number doubling to over 2 million, I couldn’t be more proud of the public-private partnership in Charlotte, showcasing how business leaders, health professionals, and government officials can work in concert to help spur our economy.”

In addition to the two million masks being distributed now, Diorio also says the Board of County Commissioners has appropriated $1 million from the County’s federal CARES funds to purchase additional face coverings.

“Again, we want to eliminate the lack of availability as a reason not to wear one of the key items we know will keep people safe,” said Diorio. “The County is proud to partner with the CELC and their contributing members including, Atrium Health, Bank of America, BlueCross BlueShield, Carolina Panthers, Honeywell, Lowes, Red Ventures, and Wells Fargo for their contributions. I also want to thank Novant Health for their efforts to distribute masks since the pandemic began.”

A distribution plan is being developed and will be available soon.