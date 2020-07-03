Call to Action As People March Through West Charlotte Streets

Charlotte, NC – Dozens of people marched down Beatties Ford Road in West Charlotte on Friday. The group took time to stop, remember, and honor recent victims of violence in the area.

“There is just too many murders in our city. We’re losing our kids,” said Stephanie Harrison.

She lost her son in 2015.

Four people were killed in a Father’s Day shooting along Beatties Ford Rd. Two weeks later, a 14-year-old was killed.

“There is no reason why my child shouldn’t be dead. There is a lot of reasons why a lot of people shouldn’t be dead,” Said Harrison

The city is on pace for another unusually deadly year. 54 people have been killed in Charlotte so far this year. That’s two more lives lost than this time last year.

“They have been begging and crying out for help for years,” said Corine Mack, the local head of the NAACP.

She expanded on the group’s message.

“We’re saying enough is enough. We believe very strongly that it’s going to take a village,” said Mack.

Mack challenged elected leaders to put money and resources into neighborhoods like West Charlotte.

“It’s one thing to beautify Ballantyne. It’s one thing to build parks and get trees and get beautiful murals,” said Mack, “It’s another thing to get people the opportunity to create change for themselves.”

She says the area has a rich history of working-class people who need some help.

“The sky is the limit. If we have the resources there is nothing we can’t do.” said Mack.