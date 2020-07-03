Edge On The Clock: Some Netflix Users OK With Paying More For Subscription

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study shows a growing number of U.S. Netflix users are OK with paying more for the subscription streaming service. Cowen and Company published the numbers this week. The study found in December, 47-percent of customers said they would cough up more money to keep Netflix. That’s compared to now, when about 545-percent of people say they are willing to pay more after months of stay-at-home-orders.

Plus, the late Kobe Bryant will be memorialized on the cover of the video game NBA 2K21. The “Mamba Forever” edition will feature Bryant on two special, hand-painted covers.

And, a Florida-based company has designed a high-tech hot air balloon to take passengers to the edge of space — but it will cost you.