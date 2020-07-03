NFL To Play The Black National Anthem Before Week 1 Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL is planning to play the song “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the Black national anthem, before every game in week one of the upcoming football season. That’s according to a source familiar with the league’s discussions. The source says the song will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It starts with the nationally televised first game of the season on September 10th.

The NFL is also considering listing the names of victims of systemic racism on uniforms through decals on helmets, or patches on jerseys.

