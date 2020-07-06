LYNX Blue Line Services Will Be Interrupted In Uptown July 11th-12th

To accommodate construction activities at the Charlotte Convention Center, the LYNX Blue Line will experience service impacts in Uptown on July 11 and 12.

There will be NO LYNX Blue Line service from Carson Station to 7th Street Station.

Customers can make a connection from Carson Station to 7th Street Station via the LYNX Connector.

What’s the schedule?

The LYNX Connector bus service will operate the same weekend schedule as the LYNX Blue Line; however, customers should anticipate delays and adjust their travel times.

How do I pay?

Regular local fare is required, and transfers are provided upon request once fare is paid. Tickets can be purchased at LYNX stations from the ticket vending machines. If you are paying with cash on the bus, you’ll need to have exact change. The bus driver cannot make change and the fareboxes do not accept credit cards. You may also choose to pay via the CATS PASS mobile app. Remember to activate your ticket and show it to the bus operator as you board.

Customers should also note the pickup and drop off location for Rt. 20 will be moved inside the transit center to Bay K.

For additional information please call CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433.