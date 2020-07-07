Hot in Hollywood: New Juice Wrld Album Coming Friday and CW Renews ‘StarGirl’ for Season 2
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC–They say legends never die, and for fans of Juice Wrld, that sentiment is certainly ringing true. The late rapper’s estate is posthumously releasing his final album Friday, and it is called Legends Never Due. Plus, the CW is canceling one of its shows and renewing another. The network has reportedly renewed Stargirl for season two, but decided to cancel Katy Keene after just one season.