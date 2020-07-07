Rock Hill Man Battles Coronavirus For Weeks, Road To Recovery A Slow Process, Encourages Testing, Masks

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man is out of the hospital after getting infected with COVID-19. He tells WCCB Charlotte he spent 16 days hooked up to a ventilator. 65-year-old Ernest Rodriguez had trouble breathing back on March 30. His wife rushed him to the hospital where he spent more than two weeks fighting for his life battling Coronavirus, hooked up to a ventilator. His wife tested positive too, but wasn’t as sick.

Rodriguez was finally released on April 28th., and now, more than two months later, he says he still hasn’t gotten better. He wants people to wake up to the seriousness of the virus.

“I had to learn how to breathe, I had to learn how to swallow, how to drink water, I lost 50 pounds of body weight. It just destroyed me,” says Ernest Rodriguez, Covid 19 survivor.

Health officials across the Carolinas are urging people to get tested. In North Carolina, they’re making it easier. Tuesday, State officials issued an order that eliminates the requirement of a doctor’s referral at testing sites. The state also plans to deploy 300 free temporary testing sites across North Carolina.