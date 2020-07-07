Wilson’s World: Promising Pages Working Hard to Reach Kids During the Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Even though there are a lot of changes around the building that houses the non-profit Promising Pages, they have been working harder than ever this year. Wilson talked with Eric Law and ‎Kelly Cates with Promising Pages about the thousands of books they have given to school children this year. They also talk about how they have been dealing with getting books to kids during the pandemic and everything they will be doing for the rest of the year.

Over 60,000 children in the Greater Charlotte area are growing up without books that help them learn to read and grow. To find out more about Promising Pages, how you can donate those books that your kids have outgrown or how to volunteer go to their website at promisingpages.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.