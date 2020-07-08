Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Butch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week in Auger & Auger’s Doghouse we introduce to you, Butch!

Butch is a 5-year-old dog who is fully grown and weighs around 30lbs. He is a Jack Russell/Terrier mix and is currently in the pre-adoption program at CMPD Animal Care & Control.

This program helps get the animals adopted faster so they don’t have to worry about the stresses of being at the shelter.

Butch is on a stray hold for three days, which gives his owner time to find him if he is in fact lost. If his owner does not contact CMPD Animal Care & Control within the three days, he will already be on a fast track to find a new fur-ever home due to the pre-adoption program.

For more information on how you can adopt Butch or any of the other animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/Pages/default.aspx.