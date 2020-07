CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Confederate monument that was vandalized in 2015 has now been removed from Memorial Stadium.

The monument was located on North Kings Drive between the Grady Cole Center and Memorial Stadium. Officials with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation say the monument was placed in storage at the direction of the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners.

The same monument was vandalized in 2015 after someone used concrete to deface it.