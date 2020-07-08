Hot in Hollywood: Jude Law to Play ‘Captain Hook’ and ‘Stanley’ Wants his own Spin-Off
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Yo ho, yo ho! It will soon be a pirate’s life for Jude Law. According to Variety, the actor is set to play the infamous Captain Hook for Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Peter Pan. Plus, Leslie David Baker, better known to fans as ‘Stanley’ from The Office, is raising money to create a spin-off show centered around the popular paper salesman.