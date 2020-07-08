Mecklenburg County Commissioners Pass Stricter Mask Requirements

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted Tuesday night to pass stricter mask requirements as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the county.

Masks must be worn inside all buildings and facilities that are owned, operated, or leased by Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, or the Town of Matthews. Other towns in Mecklenburg County did not join in the proclamation so this new mandate doesn’t apply at facilities owned by towns like Pineville, Huntersville, Cornelius, etc.

This mandate includes county-owned parks and outdoor settings when social distancing guidelines can’t be followed.

Commissioners passed the vote unanimously and the order is effective immediately.

As of July 7th, there were 12,837 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 156 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

