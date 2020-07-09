Hot in Hollywood: Black ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Coming Soon and a New Actress is Cast as ‘Batwoman’
CHARLOTTE, NC– Another 90’s sitcom is getting a reboot, but this version of The Wonder Years will be a lot different than the show you grew up watching. The upcoming version will center around a black family, set in 1970’s Alabama. Plus, there is a new Batwoman in town. Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as the titular character for the upcoming seasons.