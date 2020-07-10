8 Charlotte Douglas Airport TSA Agents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Transportation Security Administration agent at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total amount of employees that have contracted the virus to eight, officials say Friday.

TSA Regional Spokesperson Daniel Velez stated a screening officer at the local airport tested positive on Wednesday. The officer last worked on Thursday, July 2nd at the C Checkpoint area from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Of the eight TSA agents at the CLT airport that tested positive, six were screening officers and two are non-screening employees, the TSA website stated.

Overall, TSA has had 1,033 federal employees test positive for COVID-19, according to the website. Of those who have tested positive, 663 employees have recovered and six have died as a result of the virus.

