Wilson’s World: Finding Out More about the Cool Globes in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you have had a chance to get out and take a walk in Uptown Charlotte hopefully you saw the cool globes that are on display along N. Tryon from Trade to 11th street. Wilson video chats with Megan Scarsella, Executive Director of Cool Globes about the artistic globe display.

More information on Cool Globes can be found at their website coolglobes.org. You can also connect with them on Instragram

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.