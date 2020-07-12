Police Want Community’s Help After Deadly Weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A deadly weekend in Charlotte. Three homicides in the city, all less than 24 hours apart.

Police say they need help from the community to solve murders they’re calling senseless.

Sunday night, investigators were on the scene at Margie Ann Drive in University City.

It marks CMPD’s 58th homicide this year.

“It’s a sunny, summer afternoon and this is what we have to come to, to deal with,” says Major Mike Capagna, with CMPD.

Only hours earlier, a plea for the community’s help from Capagna, after a young man was gunned down on Cushman Street in Northeast Charlotte.

“I stood over here and, you know, watching family pull up, just in tears, because they’ve lost a loved one over something that’s certainly senseless,” Capagna explains.

Police say the victim ran to a nearby home for help but died at the hospital.

“We are trying to put the pieces together, you know, we just did this last night as well. Our detectives coming out, trying to figure out what’s going on, what is leading to these shootings,” Capagna says.

We now know the name of a man killed in East Charlotte on Saturday night.

Police say they found 57-year-old Allen Nugene Smith shot inside a vehicle parked at a gas station on East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

First responders arrived just after 9:30 p.m. and attempted to perform CPR, but Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This happens too often. We have to do something about this. The police department, we do what we can, but we can’t do anything without assistance from the community,” Capagna says.