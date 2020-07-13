Silver Alert Issued For 66-Year-Old Matthews Man

1/2

MATTHEWS,N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing endangered 66-year-old Albert Dobbins III. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials say.

Matthews officials say Dobbins was last seen on Gander Cove Lane, off of Monroe Road, in Matthews on Sunday, July 12 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

He is described as a black man, around 5 feet 6 inch tall, 125 pounds, with short black and grey hair and brown eyes. Dobbins was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes and it is unknown if a shirt was present.

According to officials, Dobbins might be driving a maroon 2006 Toyota Scion with a California Registration plate number of 7VFA558. No information has been given as to what direction he might have been going in after leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about Albert Dobbins III should call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or 911.