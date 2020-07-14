Governor Cooper Announces NC To Remain Under Phase 2 Of Reopening, Bars, Gyms To Remain Closed

Jack Cozort, with the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, says bar owners want to work with the Governor to assure him that bars can follow safety guidelines just like any other business.

“We can be as safe as the bars that are now open. We can require masks, cut down on the number of people we have, and so, that’s our goal is to demonstrate to him that we can be as safe as the bars that are now open,” says Jack Cozort with NC Bar and Tavern Association.

The North Carolina Supreme Court Tuesday temporarily blocked a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of bowling alleys to reopen. Attorneys for Cooper argued that reopening bowling alleys would make it harder to bring the virus under control so for now, bowling alleys must shut down once again.