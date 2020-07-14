Officials In Gaston County Report Numerous Coronavirus Outbreaks At Congregate Living Facilities

CONCORD, N.C. — Officials say multiple congregate living facilities in Gaston County are reporting coronavirus outbreaks.

Outbreaks reported in the last week:

15 residents and two staff members test positive for the coronavirus at Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Gastonia

Eight residents and two staff members test positive for the coronavirus at Peak Resources in Cherryville

One resident and one staff member tests positive for the coronavirus at Holy Angels in Belmont

Two residents and four staff members test positive for the coronavirus at Carolina Care in Cherryville

Four residents and one staff member test positive for the coronavirus at Alexandria Place in Gastonia

Officials say an outbreak is defined as at least two lab-confirmed cases. Two other congregate facilities in Gaston County have had one resident test positive and are waiting on test results to see if other residents or staff members have been affected, according to a news release.

Gaston County Public Health Director Steve Eaton said the facilities involved have taken the proper steps to test staff and residents and taken additional precautions to keep the outbreak from growing.

“These facilities have been good partners with us in working with our communicable disease team to ensure that the right steps are taken and that residents and staff members are protected,” Eaton said. “These facilities house some of our most vulnerable people, so we know outbreaks here can have an even more dramatic impact.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is updating the list of outbreaks at congregate care facilities, daycares and schools every Tuesday and Friday at 4 p.m. at the following link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/outbreaks-and-clusters.