Wilson’s World: Previewing Tonight’s The Gantt Center’s “Unmasked” Virtual Conversation with Guest CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson takes us back to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture where today he is talking with Witnie Martinez about tonight’s virtual conversation “Unmasked: We Can’t Breathe ” which will be streamed live on YouTube. Tonight’s guest will be Charlotte’s new police chief Johnny Jennings.

Tonight’s event will include Chief Jennings as well as former and current Charlotte police officers on the panel to look at how to redefine policing in the Charlotte black community.

The discussion will be streamed via the Gantt Center’s YouTube live channel at 6 pm. The event is free and open to the public however you will need to RSVP. To chat during the program and contribute your perspective, you will need a YouTube account with a Gmail email address prior to the program. If you do not have a YouTube account, click here for a step-by-step tutorial on creating a YouTube account.

