Albemarle Correctional Institution Prisoner Dies From COVID-19

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — An offender housed at Albemarle Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19. This is the sixth coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison.

The Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee made the following statement about the COVID-19 related death:

“His death is a tragedy, and we are continuing to work hard to handle the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons.” “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority.”

The offender was hospitalized on July 8 and was tested for COVID-19. The results then came back positive on July 11, officials say. His condition worsened and the offender died at the hospital on July 14.

According to a news release, the offender was a man in his late fifties and had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Information On NC Prisons’ Protocol With COVID-19:

Prisons leadership has taken a substantial number of actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus. Those actions, along with offender testing information that is updated daily, are found here.