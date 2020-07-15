Silver Alert Cancelled For 86-Year-Old Mint Hill Man

The Latest (7/15/20):

At the request of the Mint Hill Police Department and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons the Silver Alert for the missing endangered 86-year-old Mint Hill man, Marion Kenneth Carriker, has been cancelled.

For more information, call Mint Hill Police Department at the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-889-2231.

Original Story (4/15/20):

MINT HILL, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old Marion Kenneth Carriker. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials say.

Mint Hill Police say Carriker was last seen in the Monroe area.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inch tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes. Carriker was last seen wearing a yellow checkered long sleeve shirt with beige color jeans and tennis shoes.

No information has been given as to whether or not Carriker may be driving but if so he may be in a white 2012 Nissan Sentra with NC license plate number ALM7478.

Anyone with information about Marion Kenneth Carriker should call Mint Hill Police Department at the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-889-2231 .