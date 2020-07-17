The Snark: Closing Out Not So Retro Snark Week with a 2019 Snarky Hoedown, a Basebrawl, Halloween Spending, British Intelligence, and a Poop Database

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We round out our Not So Retro Snark Week with Snark from 2019.

It’s a hoedown on Outdaughtered.

The 7th inning of a World Series game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros got a little hairy.

Halloween spending was down in 2019…and even DJ was in the non-spending mood.

We learned a little more about how British intelligence really identified Isis commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

And in weird news we probably didn’t want to hear… a company is collecting poop photos.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.