Mary C. Curtis: Impact Of Legacy of Congressman John Lewis, Scathing Article By Trump Advisor About Fauci
CHARLOTTE — The White House is trying to distance itself from an Op-Ed piece written by President Trump’s top Trade Advisor, Peter Navarro, about Dr. Anthony Fauci.
And, tributes continue to pour in for Civil Rights Icon and longtime Congressman John Lewis who died Friday. Lewis leaves behind a legacy of achievements which are vital to today’s conversation about race.
Here’s WCCB Charlotte Political Contributor Mary C. Curtis.