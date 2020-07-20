Meck. Co Deputies and Jail Support Group Clash In Front of Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, NC – Another confrontation between Mecklenburg county deputies and a group of people providing jail support on Monday.

Tensions have been high between the two groups since June when deputies arrested dozens of people for not leaving the front of the jail and relocating.

“At some point, this has to come to a head,” said Sheriff Gary McFadden.

He expressed frustration after weeks of what he calls issues with the jail support group in front of the detention center.

“A lot of people support jail support including myself, but i don’t think these same people support a lot of the activities that we have seen over the last three or four weeks,” said McFadden.

McFadden says a deputy witnessed a domestic assault in front of the jail and tried to arrest the suspect. That’s when he says people from jail support came across the street and interfered. Both the suspect and victim ran off.

“They began to bang on the door, bang on the door,” said McFadden.

“If they continue to do this, we’ll continue to show up,” said Ash Williams with Jail Support.

Williams says their group offers help to people who have been arrested or recently released. He says he feels threatened by the deputies on a daily basis.

“They don’t like us here. They don’t like us across the street over there. They have a problem with jail support,” said Williams.

Tensions have been high since mid June when 43 people were arrested after they didn’t follow relocation orders. Sheriff McFadden says there are complaints of visitors being harassed, spitting, defecating on a walkway and a roaming pit bull.

He says they’re having to clean daily.

“When we talk about tax payers dollars, that’s where your tax payer dollars are going,” said McFadden.

Williams says the aggression is coming from the sheriff’s office and they’re not backing down.

“It’s the same threat we face every day that we decide to show up to do jail support and we’re prepared for that,” said Williams.

McFadden says he supports the concept of jail support and that he’s willing to work with anyone who wants to step forward and help build bridges with the community.