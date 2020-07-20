Missing Comic-Con? Check Out Awesome Costumes Over The Years | PHOTOS

1/19 Ramsey Tugoz of Long Beach, Calif., dressed as the Night King from "Game of Thrones," attends Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

2/19 Lorraine Ouellette, a member of the League of Hatters, poses for a photo in between two Mad Hatters on day one of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday, July 21, 2016, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)

3/19 Fan Stuart Mazzeo, dressed as the Joker, poses for photographers on day two of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on Friday July 13, 2012, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)

4/19 A fan dressed as Pokemon's Pikachu walks past the lines before Preview Night of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday July 8, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)

5/19 Lucy Capuchino, left, and Miguel Capuchino, of San Diego, dressed as Lucy and Charlie Brown, attend day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

6/19 Nicholas Prior, of San Diego, dressed as Dallas from the video game "Payday: The Heist," waives an American flag on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

7/19 Paul Primose, left, and Joyce Primose, of San Diego, dressed as characters from "Star Wars," attend day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

8/19 Melinda Gross, left, and Kit Quinn, dressed as Velma and Daphne from "Scooby Doo" pose on day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

9/19 Rupert the French Bulldog attends day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2016, in San Diego. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP)

10/19 Matt Fogel, of Albuquerque, N.M., takes a smoke break on Day 2 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2013, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)



11/19 Stephanie Smith, dressed as Mary Poppins, poses with a radio controlled "Star Wars" R2-D2 on day two of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)

12/19 Chris Fraley dressed as Blackman attends day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

13/19 David Schoelen of Riverside Calif., dressed as the Demogorgon from "Stranger Things," poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

14/19 The Divis family, of Cleveland, dressed as Mario, Princess Peach and Toad from the Mario Bros. franchise, attend day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

15/19 Evan Nuzum, dressed as Spider-Man, of Escondido, Calif., reads a comic book as he poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

16/19 Ana Niebla of San Diego models her own "Princess Pennywise" outfit before Preview Night of Comic-Con International on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

17/19 Costumed characters on the first day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday July 12, 2012, in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)

18/19 Gillian Owen, dressed as Scarlet Witch, walks toward a photographer doing her portrait on Day 4 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2013 in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)

19/19 Evy Thomas, dressed as Mystique, poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)







































SAN DIEGO (AP) — Of all the events canceled because of the coronavirus, few are as lively and vibrant as Comic-Con.

Every year, tens of thousands of people – many in elaborate costumes – convene in San Diego for a pop culture extravaganza. Hollywood studios peddle their upcoming blockbusters, stars talk their latest comic, sci-fi, fantasy or horror projects and fans browse and buy an array of comic books and memorabilia.

But not this year. Comic-Con is moving to an online edition, but it’s unlikely any webcam can do the cosplay (costume play) justice.

Downtown San Diego may be a lot less colorful this week, when the 51st Comic-Con was scheduled to be held. But that doesn’t mean the tights, zombie makeup and capes are forgotten.

Associated Press photo editors curated a gallery of some of the best costume pictures taken at Comic-Con in recent years. It’s a visual feast of caped crusaders (and villains, with some four-legged and child sidekicks in the mix) in costume.

In a year when events seem like they’re plucked from the panels of an apocalyptic comic book storyline, the world could use more heroes. Or at least some images of those who dress up like them.