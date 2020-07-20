CMPD: Suspect Identified And Charged In West Charlotte Homicide Case

The Latest (7/20/20):

According to CMPD Detectives, a 29-year-old Charlotte man has been charged in the June murder case of Lawrence Crank.

Through an investigation, detectives identified Hubert Curtis Wilkinson as the suspect for this crime due to probable cause.

On Friday, officers located and arrested Wilkinson without incident. He was then interviewed by detectives and later charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, police say.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

The Latest (7/10/20):

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in reference to a west Charlotte homicide that happened in June.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity or location is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Police say you do not have to leave your name, phone number, or address, and you do not have to appear in court.

Information leading to an arrest in a homicide can result in a monetary reward of up to $5,000.

Original Story (Posted: June 30, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a fatal shooting that happened at a west Charlotte convenience store Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Quick Nez, located on Tuckaseegee Road, around 5:40 p.m. after an Assault with Deadly Weapon call for service. Upon arrival, a man was located inside the business with a gunshot wound, police say. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Lawrence Crank, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to CMPD, a second victim was also located inside the business with a gunshot wound and transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.