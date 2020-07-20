Wilson’s World: Crave Charlotte Food+Wine+Mixology Event Kicks off on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Shawn Cosner of Crave CLT and Chef Ken Aponte of Alchemy at C3 Lab each joined Wilson this morning to talk about this year’s Crave Charlotte Food+Wine+Mixology event.

This year’s Crave Charlotte Food+Wine+Mixology event will go on as scheduled, but it will have some changes and new restrictions due to the recent Covid-19 health issues. Kicking off tomorrow the 6 day event will include over 15 events across 8 Charlotte neighborhoods through ‎July 26th. No tickets can be sold day of the event because covid safety rules require that all tickets must be purchased 24 hours prior to each event so the restaurants can plan the 6 feet apart seating setups. Deadline for tickets for Tuesday is 6pm today.

Learn more about this year’s Crave Charlotte and the restaurants involved at their website craveclt.org.

